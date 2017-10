ALBUQUERQUE (WFLA) — A sheriff’s office in New Mexico is investigating a cell phone video that shows a deputy pulling a gun on two motorcyclists.

The video that has emerged shows two motorcyclists driving down a road in Albuquerque. One of them pulls a wheelie as they’re riding.

That’s when a deputy inside a nearby police cruiser pulls his gun on the riders.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says it has launched an internal investigation to look into the incident.