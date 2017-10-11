USF police investigate potential threat made against Muslim American speaker

Linda Sarsour, director of the Arab American Association of New York, poses for photos in front of a canvas painted by the association's youth group at its headquarters in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2011. Sarsour is one of the civic and religious leaders who signed a letter declining an invitation from Mayor Michael Bloomberg to attend an interfaith breakfast in protest of recent revelations about the New York City Police Department's surveillance activities. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – USF police were notified of a potential threat made on social media to Muslim American activist Linda Sarsour ahead of her scheduled speech at the school on Wednesday.

Several activists took to Twitter this weekend to call for the firing of the man behind the tweets, Wes Guiliano, who identified himself on Facebook as an employee of Florida Hospital in Zephyrhills.

Activist Shaun King tweeted a screengrab of Giuliano’s post, which reads “Any idea which hotel she’s staying at, the make, model/color of the car she’s riding into campus in, which entrance/exits she will be using, and whether or not she will be wearing any body armor? Asking for a friend.”

King then demanded Giuliano be fired, saying “What your employee, Wes Giuliano, says here is an illegal death threat. This cannot be accepted.”

Campus police opened an investigation into the matter and identified the individual who posted the comments as Giuliano. The agency said Giuliano admitted to writing the posts and has been cooperating fully with detectives. Investigators later determined there was no specific threat made and no evidence to support criminal charges, but Giuliano was issued a No Trespass Order from University property, the department said.

“The safety and security of our students, faculty, staff and visitors is of paramount importance to the USF Police Department. We partner with campus entities in the managing of special events to ensure safety measures are in place.”

