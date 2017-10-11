USF police investigate potential threat made against Muslim American speaker

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – USF police were notified of a potential threat made on social media to Muslim American activist Linda Sarsour ahead of her scheduled speech at the school on Wednesday.

Several activists took to Twitter this weekend to call for the firing of the man behind the tweets, Wes Guiliano, who identified himself on Facebook as an employee of Florida Hospital in Zephyrhills.

Activist Shaun King tweeted a screengrab of Giuliano’s post, which reads “Any idea which hotel she’s staying at, the make, model/color of the car she’s riding into campus in, which entrance/exits she will be using, and whether or not she will be wearing any body armor? Asking for a friend.”

King then demanded Giuliano be fired, saying “What your employee, Wes Giuliano, says here is an illegal death threat. This cannot be accepted.”

Campus police opened an investigation into the matter and identified the individual who posted the comments as Giuliano. The agency said Giuliano admitted to writing the posts and has been cooperating fully with detectives. Investigators later determined there was no specific threat made and no evidence to support criminal charges, but Giuliano was issued a No Trespass Order from University property, the department said.

“The safety and security of our students, faculty, staff and visitors is of paramount importance to the USF Police Department. We partner with campus entities in the managing of special events to ensure safety measures are in place.”

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON —

Share this: