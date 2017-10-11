Univ. of Florida to students: ‘shun’ white nationalist event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – The University of Florida’s president is urging students to stay away from a speaking event on campus featuring white nationalist Richard Spencer.
President Kent Fuchs wrote in an email Tuesday that Spencer and his group seek only “to provoke a reaction” at their Oct. 19 event.
Fuchs says “shunning” Spencer would limit any further attention.
Fuchs also asked students to speak out against Spencer’s message of “hate and racism.”
UF says it expects to spend $500,000 on security for the event, including costs of police.
The university stated it will not be affiliated with the event in any way, but as a public institution, it is legally obligated to allow the expression of many viewpoints by external groups, such as Spencer’s National Policy Institute.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON —
- Couple missing after mysterious car fire at Venice home
- Woman missing after New Port Richey house fire
- Tampa pharmacist arrested for sexually battering woman he met on Tinder
- Chasing a ghost: Sisters’ DNA offers clue into sibling’s murder mystery in Tampa
- Longboat Key police: Vacation rental home secretly recorded guests
- Police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Tampa
- Manatee County students to ask school board for permission to kneel during anthem
- Oreo offers $50K for correctly guessing mystery flavor