TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police have identified a woman who was hit and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Tuesday morning in Tampa.

Investigators say 56-year-old Addy Prince-Failde was hit while crossing West Hillsborough Avenue between Anderson Road and Hoover Boulevard.

They believe the crash happened sometime before 2:10 a.m.

The driver who hit her did not stop. Police are still searching for that person.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa police at (813) 231-6130.