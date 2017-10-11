Tampa police detectives searching for homicide suspect who shot men, stole car

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police detectives are searching for a homicide suspect who shot and robbed two men.

Police say two subjects asked the victims for a ride on Oct 1, shortly after 1 a.m. at the Ybor Grocery on North 15th Street.

They traveled in the victim’s beige Ford Taurus.

As they approached East 18th Avenue and North 17th Street, the driver was told to pull over.

The suspects ordered the victims out of the car, forced them to remove their pants and lay on the ground.

The suspects then shot both victims and robbed them of their cash and personal property before fleeing in the victim’s vehicle.

DuVaugh Shaheed, 55, died of his injuries. The second victim was seriously injured.

Police found the car the next day.

John Jarah Hicks III was arrested on Oct. 5 and charged with first degree murder and attempted first degree murder.

Detectives are seeking information that would assist with identifying the second suspect, who has been described as a black man with a light complexion, tall, thin build, who was last seen wearing a dark jacket and hat.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect. Anyone with information who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call them a 1-800-873-TIPS, report anonymously online or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips app.

