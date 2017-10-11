Tampa Bay Rays charter plane to deliver aid to Puerto Rico hurricane victims

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays are stepping up to help the victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

This morning, the Rays teamed up with other organizations to charter a plane to deliver medical supplies and equipment to Ponce, Puerto Rico.

While in Puerto Rico, the organizations will also help preserve cancer tissue samples from a Puerto Rico biobank and pick up cancer patients, caregivers and nuns from a local church.

Moffit Cancer Center, Ponce Health Sciences University, the University of South Florida, State Representative Janet Cruz and Course of Action Puerto Rico chartered the plane for the one-day trip.

Among the passengers on the one-day trip are Cruz and St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman.

Rays left-handed pitcher and Guayanilla, P.R. native Xavier Cedeño and his family also made the trip. Xavier, his wife, Mariliz, and sister, Lizzette, will be returning to their home in Puerto Rico and remaining on the island.

Rays bench coach and Manatí, P.R. native Charlie Montoyo’s brother, Luis, and cousin, José, will be picking up Montoyo’s mother and father and bringing them back to the United States.

The group is scheduled to return to Tampa International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

