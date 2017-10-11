Tampa Bay Rays charter plane to deliver aid to Puerto Rico hurricane victims

By Published: Updated:
Tampa Bay Rays Rays left-handed pitcher and Guayanilla, P.R. native Xavier Cedeño and his family also made the trip. Photo credit: Skip Milos/Tampa Bay Rays

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays are stepping up to help the victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

This morning, the Rays teamed up with other organizations to charter a plane to deliver medical supplies and equipment to Ponce, Puerto Rico.

While in Puerto Rico, the organizations will also help preserve cancer tissue samples from a Puerto Rico biobank and pick up cancer patients, caregivers and nuns from a local church.

Moffit Cancer Center, Ponce Health Sciences University, the University of South Florida, State Representative Janet Cruz and Course of Action Puerto Rico chartered the plane for the one-day trip.

Among the passengers on the one-day trip are Cruz and St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman.

Rays left-handed pitcher and Guayanilla, P.R. native Xavier Cedeño and his family also made the trip. Xavier, his wife, Mariliz, and sister, Lizzette, will be returning to their home in Puerto Rico and remaining on the island.

Rays bench coach and Manatí, P.R. native Charlie Montoyo’s brother, Luis, and cousin, José, will be picking up Montoyo’s mother and father and bringing them back to the United States.

The group is scheduled to return to Tampa International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

Photo credit: Skip Milos/Tampa Bay Rays
Photo credit: Skip Milos/Tampa Bay Rays

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON —

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s