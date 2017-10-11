Suncoast Animal League to deliver supplies, medication to animals in Puerto Rico

By Published:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – While Puerto Rico residents are getting much needed help, a Pinellas County group is making sure dogs and cats get relief too,

The Suncoast Animal League is well known for reaching out during a natural disaster.

The group is delivering supplies and medications to the island.

News Channel 8’s Jenn Holloway has much more on this story in the video above.

Follow Jenn Holloway on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON —

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s