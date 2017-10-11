Suncoast Animal League to deliver supplies, medication to animals in Puerto Rico

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – While Puerto Rico residents are getting much needed help, a Pinellas County group is making sure dogs and cats get relief too,
The Suncoast Animal League is well known for reaching out during a natural disaster.
The group is delivering supplies and medications to the island.
News Channel 8’s Jenn Holloway has much more on this story in the video above.
