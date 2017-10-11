Portion of NB Dale Mabry Highway closed due to crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A portion of Dale Mabry Highway is closed due to a crash on Wednesday.
All northbound lanes of the road are shut down between Humphrey Street and Busch Boulevard.
Motorists should avoid the area.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON —
- In historic change, Boy Scouts to let girls in some programs
- New Port Richey woman believed to have been inside “hoarder home” that caught fire
- Pit bull puppy found beaten, stabbed and stuffed in suitcase in Broward County
- Tampa pharmacist arrested for sexually battering woman he met on Tinder
- Hillsborough mom mad after school bus drops off special-needs daughter, 6, at busy intersection
- Chasing a ghost: Sisters’ DNA offers clue into sibling’s murder mystery in Tampa
- Longboat Key police: Vacation rental home secretly recorded guests
- Manatee County students to ask school board for permission to kneel during anthem
- Oreo offers $50K for correctly guessing mystery flavor