Police investigate shooting that caused chaotic scene in Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating a shooting that caused a chaotic scene at a Tarpon Springs intersection.
Tarpon Springs Police Department officers responded to the intersection of South Disston Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers encountered a chaotic scene with many people running from the neighborhood. The shooting happened near the Bible Church of God.
Police say a bystander was shot and transported to Florida Hospital North Pinellas in Tarpon Springs.
The victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Police were still investigating at the scene on Wednesday morning. They do not think the shooter is a danger to the neighborhood.
No arrests have been made.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON —
- Couple missing after mysterious car fire at Venice home
- Woman missing after New Port Richey house fire
- Tampa pharmacist arrested for sexually battering woman he met on Tinder
- Chasing a ghost: Sisters’ DNA offers clue into sibling’s murder mystery in Tampa
- Longboat Key police: Vacation rental home secretly recorded guests
- Police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Tampa
- Manatee County students to ask school board for permission to kneel during anthem
- Oreo offers $50K for correctly guessing mystery flavor