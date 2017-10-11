Police investigate shooting that caused chaotic scene in Tarpon Springs

By Published: Updated:

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating a shooting that caused a chaotic scene at a Tarpon Springs intersection.

Tarpon Springs Police Department officers responded to the intersection of South Disston Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers encountered a chaotic scene with many people running from the neighborhood. The shooting happened near the Bible Church of God.

Police say a bystander was shot and transported to Florida Hospital North Pinellas in Tarpon Springs.

The victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police were still investigating at the scene on Wednesday morning. They do not think the shooter is a danger to the neighborhood.

No arrests have been made.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON —

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s