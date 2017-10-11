Police investigate shooting that caused chaotic scene in Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating a shooting that caused a chaotic scene at a Tarpon Springs intersection.

Tarpon Springs Police Department officers responded to the intersection of South Disston Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers encountered a chaotic scene with many people running from the neighborhood. The shooting happened near the Bible Church of God.

Police say a bystander was shot and transported to Florida Hospital North Pinellas in Tarpon Springs.

The victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police were still investigating at the scene on Wednesday morning. They do not think the shooter is a danger to the neighborhood.

No arrests have been made.

