Ophelia becomes 10th hurricane of 2017 season

MIAMI (WFLA) – Ophelia has becomes the tenth hurricane of the 2017 season.
According to the National Hurricane Center, Ophelia’s winds are blowing at 75 mph and the storm is moving at three mph.
There is no threat to land.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
