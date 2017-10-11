New video shows Orlando Pride star involved in incident at Epcot

(WESH) – Newly released video shows the night Orlando Pride star Alex Morgan and two others were involved in an incident at Walt Disney World.

Alex Morgan and two other people are heard on the video — which was taken in an Epcot conference room — talking to law enforcement.

Morgan said she did nothing wrong and calls deputies liars.

“You guys are lying right now. I can’t imagine what black people go through,” Morgan said.

An Orange County Sheriff’s Office report said Morgan, Orlando City Lions player Donald Toia and his wife, who are both seen in the video, were all escorted out of Disney World’s Epcot park.

The report said the group began arguing with other guests and workers after a member of their party cut in line at the United Kingdom’s pavilion’s pub.

