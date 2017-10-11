Massive leaning tree removed from St. Pete mobile home park after Better Call Behnken investigation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — “Pinezilla” is gone!

Residents in a St. Petersburg mobile home park, Sawgrass Lake Estates, are resting easier tonight after management finally hired a company to take down the massive tree that was left leaning toward a home after Hurricane Irma.

“I am so happy to see this,” said Kimberly Lyle, who turned to Better Call Behnken saying she couldn’t sleep at night, fearing the massive tree would fall on her home.

Lyle said she went to park management but did not get help. She owns the home but rents the lot, so the tree is the management’s responsibility.

It took two Better Call Behnken stories and countless phone calls to the company’s corporate office but finally, the park hired Pete & Ron’s Tree Service to get rid of the tree.

“It’s a beautiful, beautiful thing,” Lyle said.