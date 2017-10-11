Man, woman arrested for lewd battery of teenager in tent in Bartow

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – A man and woman were arrested for lewd battery and false reporting to law enforcement on Wednesday.

Bartow police detectives began investigating the alleged sexual battery of a 20-year-old man that occurred on Sept. 29 near the 600 block of West Church Street.

Nathan Rogers and his girlfriend, Ariel Delgado reported that a 14-year-old girl visiting them had sexually battered Rogers.

Detectives found inconsistencies in the reported event after interviewing both Rogers and Delgado.

The investigation revealed the couple met the 14-year-old victim near a McDonald’s on the night of the incident.

Rogers and Delgado, who are reportedly homeless and staying in a tent in a wooded area near the courthouse, convinced the victim to return with them to the tent to engage in sex acts.

Investigators say once they returned to the tent, Rogers and Delgado engaged in sex acts with the victim.

The victim slept overnight with the pair, leaving the next day.

Rogers and Delgado were both arrested and charged with false reporting to law enforcement and lewd battery on a minor.

Rogers were charged with violation of probation for battery.

