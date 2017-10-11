Man faces 140 felony charges for stealing checks out of mailboxes in Highlands Co.

Highlands County Sheriff's Office

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa man with a history of fraud convictions faces a whopping 140 felony charges for allegedly stealing checks from mailboxes in Highlands County.

Chedrick Lavelle Oliver, 36, was arrested on October 3 after an investigation revealed he took numerous pieces of mail from homes in the Sebring and Golf Hammock areas.   Between August 2016 and 2017, Oliver got his hands on a number of checks and used their routing and account numbers to print off new checks.  With the new checks, he bought a number of items from different Walmarts in the Bay area.   Those items would be returned to other Walmarts in exchange for cash.

In total, Oliver is charged with forging 137 checks for $18,795.05 worth of goods.

He was charged with 137 counts of uttering a false instrument, using the identity of 10-20 others without consent and one count of fraud to obtain property under $20,000.

“This was solid investigative work by Det. Ritenour, who worked closely with the Attorney General’s Office of the Statewide Prosecutor to bring this case to the point where an arrest could be made and a career criminal could be put behind bars,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said.

Oliver previously served three short prison terms for similar fraud-related convictions. He was booked into the Highlands County Jail on a $710,000 bond.

