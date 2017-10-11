Man faces 140 felony charges for stealing checks out of mailboxes in Highlands Co.

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa man with a history of fraud convictions faces a whopping 140 felony charges for allegedly stealing checks from mailboxes in Highlands County.
Chedrick Lavelle Oliver, 36, was arrested on October 3 after an investigation revealed he took numerous pieces of mail from homes in the Sebring and Golf Hammock areas. Between August 2016 and 2017, Oliver got his hands on a number of checks and used their routing and account numbers to print off new checks. With the new checks, he bought a number of items from different Walmarts in the Bay area. Those items would be returned to other Walmarts in exchange for cash.
In total, Oliver is charged with forging 137 checks for $18,795.05 worth of goods.
He was charged with 137 counts of uttering a false instrument, using the identity of 10-20 others without consent and one count of fraud to obtain property under $20,000.
“This was solid investigative work by Det. Ritenour, who worked closely with the Attorney General’s Office of the Statewide Prosecutor to bring this case to the point where an arrest could be made and a career criminal could be put behind bars,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said.
Oliver previously served three short prison terms for similar fraud-related convictions. He was booked into the Highlands County Jail on a $710,000 bond.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON —
- New Port Richey woman believed to have been inside “hoarder home” that caught fire
- Pit bull puppy found beaten, stabbed and stuffed in suitcase in Broward County
- Tampa pharmacist arrested for sexually battering woman he met on Tinder
- Hillsborough mom mad after school bus drops off special-needs daughter, 6, at busy intersection
- Chasing a ghost: Sisters’ DNA offers clue into sibling’s murder mystery in Tampa
- Longboat Key police: Vacation rental home secretly recorded guests
- Manatee County students to ask school board for permission to kneel during anthem
- Oreo offers $50K for correctly guessing mystery flavor