Lake Wales family outraged after woman’s grave moved

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) – When you bury a loved one, you expect their plot to be their final resting place. But after a grave mixup, a Lake Wales family found out that isn’t always the case.

More than seven years after Peggy Hall was buried, the City of Lake Wales discovered she was in the wrong plot.

Her family claims the city dug up her grave without notifying them.

Della Gonzalez tells News Channel 8 she found out her mother’s grave had been moved after she purchased a new headstone.

The new headstone wasn’t at the grave site she’s been visiting for more than seven years.

“I just hit the ground,” Della Gonzalez said.

Gonalez found out that her mother had been buried in the wrong spot, so officials hired a company to dig up and move it.

“It was human error,” Lake Wales employee Zailet Suri told News Channel 8. “Last month the family hired Quality Vaults to put in a new monument. That’s when it was determined she was put into the wrong burial space.”

Della contacted 8 On Your Side because she was outraged. She claims the city never told her they were moving her mother.

“I was hysterical. I was crying,” Della said.

Suri told News Channel 8 she called the family several times. She also pointed out that by law, municipalities are not required to get permission from the family.

“Morally it’s the right thing to do, correct, and I sympathize with them because I understand, but I did try to reach out to her, and I did apologize for the mistake that we did,” Suri said.

Della claims that never happened either. She wants an apology, and to make sure others don’t have to experience the same pain. “It would’ve been hard if they had notified us, but we could’ve been there,” she said.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON —