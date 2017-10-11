K9 officers protect and swim at Busch Gardens

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay area K9 Officers and their partners spent the morning at Busch Gardens’ Adventure Island practicing their tracking skills — in water.

Police departments and sheriff’s offices K9 teams took advantage of the opportunity to test their abilities in catching and holding bad guys, diving and deep-water swimming. They are skills necessary for tracking suspects, and in missing person cases. It’s also an opportunity for local agencies to prepare for large-scale or cross-agency events.

This is the fifth year that Adventure Island hosted the K9 training day.