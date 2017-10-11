Homeowner under fire for disturbing Halloween decorations

(WTNH) – A Massachusetts homeowner is coming under fire for taking Halloween decorations too far.

The decorations are so controversial they come with a warning that what you see could be disturbing to some of you.

A man hanging himself from a tree that looks so real, police say they’ve gotten multiple calls. Some parents say they can’t even drive by it when their kids are in the car.

“I don’t like it at all I mean I think Halloween is supposed to be fun. I don’t like the really sort of dark side of Halloween so,” said Elsa Carvalho, a nearby homeowner.

The homeowner declined to go on camera, but wrote :

“My hangman was built with my children; to both help them get over their own fears during the Halloween holiday, as well as learn about the relationship between computers, motors and gears. Our creation is a contemporary statement on Man’s struggles with technology in a modern society.”