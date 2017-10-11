Hernando authorities find vehicle of sexual predator who cut off ankle monitor

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando officials have located a 1996 GMC Yukon belonging to Larry Williams, a sexual predator who disappeared Saturday after cutting off his ankle monitor.

Williams, 60, still remains at large and deputies are asking for the public’s help in trying to find him.

According to investigators, Williams left his home at 11811 Broad Street in Brooksville, drove to the area of Mondon Hill Road and cut off his ankle monitor.

Williams has previous convictions of sexual battery/coerce child by adult from cases in1999 and 2011.

Williams has grey hair and blue eyes. He is 6’ 2” tall and weighs 158 lbs. It is not known what clothes he is wearing.

If you have information on this individual, please contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 or Detective Tom Breedlove direct at 352-797-3716 or at tbreedlove@hernandosheriff.org

If you would like to remain anonymous, call the Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or submit your tip via the internet at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com . You will remain anonymous and also be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 cash.

