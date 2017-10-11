Headlines: Deadly house fire; Pit bull puppy stabbed; It’s not just you, Facebook is down

TODAY’S WEATHER
We could see record temperatures today. See your full forecast here.
TOP STORIES
- House fire kills 1 in Lakeland, 6 others escape from burning home
- New Port Richey woman believed to have been inside “hoarder home” that caught fire
- Hillsborough mom mad after school bus drops off special-needs daughter, 6, at busy intersection
- Police investigate shooting that caused chaotic scene in Tarpon Springs
- Pit bull puppy found beaten, stabbed and stuffed in suitcase in Broward County
- Utah officer fired after nurse’s arrest caught on video
DON’T MISS IT