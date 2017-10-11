Half ton pumpkin dropped from crane during New York fall festival

CLARENCE, NY (WFLA/WGRZ) – Imagine the mess a pumpkin weighing half a ton makes when it’s dropped from 50 feet in the air.

Orange filling and seeds explode everything, but a particular pumpkin at a New York fall festival also contained tokens that represented prizes.

They ranged from tickets to a zoo worth $42, to the top price of a See-Doo watercraft worth $650.

The festival took place on a farm in upstate New York, near Buffalo, over the weekend.

People braved the weather to dig through the pumpkin guts to find the tokens.

