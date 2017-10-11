Firefighters continue search for woman missing in New Port Richey house fire

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The search continues this morning for woman who is missing and feared dead after a fire engulfed her New Port Richey home.

The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters responded to the home on Leisure Lane around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Two tenants who live in the home’s lower level escaped from the burning home. One went back in to try to save the homeowner and a dog inside, but turned back because of the roaring fire.

Firefighters tried to fight the fire from the inside, but it was too hot and dangerous.

“During that time, the second floor completely collapsed onto the first floor. We still have one occupant that is unaccounted for,” said Fire Chief Shawn Whited.

Machinery will be brought in on Wednesday morning to help in the search for the missing homeowner.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON —