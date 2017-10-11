Firefighters continue search for woman missing in New Port Richey house fire

By Published:

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) –  The search continues this morning for woman who is missing and feared dead after a fire engulfed her New Port Richey home. 

The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters responded to the home on Leisure Lane around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Two tenants who live in the home’s lower level escaped from the burning home. One went back in to try to save the homeowner and a dog inside, but turned back because of the roaring fire.

Firefighters tried to fight the fire from the inside, but it was too hot and dangerous.

“During that time, the second floor completely collapsed onto the first floor. We still have one occupant that is unaccounted for,” said Fire Chief Shawn Whited.

Machinery will be brought in on Wednesday morning to help in the search for the missing homeowner.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON —

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s