FEMA offering disaster assistance to Irma survivors in Pinellas Co.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – FEMA is offering disaster assistance for one day at three different locations in Pinellas County this week.
Hurricane Irma survivors can learn more about the disaster registration process by visiting the following locations at the following times:
Wednesday, Oct. 11
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
InterCultural Advocacy Institute/Hispanic Outreach Center
612 Franklin St., Clearwater
Thursday, Oct. 12
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Family Center on Deafness
12445 62nd St. Suite 303, Largo
Friday, Oct. 13
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tarpon Springs Shepherd Center
304 S. Pinellas Ave.,Tarpon Springs
Teams will be on site to answer questions and help with any previous application issues.
To register for disaster assistance online, please visit: http://www.disasterassistance.gov.
To register by phone, call: 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).
