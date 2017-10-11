FEMA offering disaster assistance to Irma survivors in Pinellas Co.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – FEMA is offering disaster assistance for one day at three different locations in Pinellas County this week.

Hurricane Irma survivors can learn more about the disaster registration process by visiting the following locations at the following times:

Wednesday, Oct. 11

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

InterCultural Advocacy Institute/Hispanic Outreach Center

612 Franklin St., Clearwater

Thursday, Oct. 12

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Family Center on Deafness

12445 62nd St. Suite 303, Largo

Friday, Oct. 13

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tarpon Springs Shepherd Center

304 S. Pinellas Ave.,Tarpon Springs

Teams will be on site to answer questions and help with any previous application issues.

To register for disaster assistance online, please visit: http://www.disasterassistance.gov.

To register by phone, call: 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).

