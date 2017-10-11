FEMA offering disaster assistance to Irma survivors in Pasco Co.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – FEMA representatives will be available in Pasco County this week to help residents impacted by Hurricane Irma.

Irma survivors can visit the Land O’ Lakes Library, which is located at 2818 Collier Parkway in Land O’ Lakes to learn more about the disaster assistance registration process.

FEMA representatives will be on-site at the following times to answer your questions about aid:

Wednesday & Thursday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

To register for disaster assistance online, please visit: http://www.disasterassistance.gov.

To register by phone, call: 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).

