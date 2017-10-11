Fall Fashion Must Haves

Fall is an incredibly important time for fashion; the change of season inspires a new perspective on trends, color palettes and patterns. Most importantly, it’s the perfect time to update your wardrobe! Lifestyle Expert Stefaney Rants stopped by to share a few of her favorite fall looks from dressbarn, the perfect destination for style at a value price with sizes 4 through 24. (dressbarn.com)
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.