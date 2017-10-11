Facebook, Instagram, down for thousands of users

(WFLA) – Thousands of people are losing their minds this morning since they cannot access Facebook.

According to downdetector.com, both Facebook and Instagram are down for nearly 10,000 people.

The website shows 40 percent of reporters experienced a total blackout, 36 percent cannot log in and 23 percent weren’t able to access the Facebook app.

Fewer reported issues with Instagram. Only 2,000 users were unable to access the app.

This is a developing situation. We will have updates shortly on WFLA.com.

