Expensive police training tool sits in closet at Bay Pines VA

News Channel 8 Investigative Reporter Steve Andrews By Published:

BAY PINES, Fla. (WFLA) — An expensive shooting-simulator purchased by the VA at Bay Pines is rarely used. In fact, Target 8 has learned the training simulator has spent most of its four years in boxes, sitting in a close at the Bay Pines police station.

A shooting simulator puts officers in life-like situations in which they sharpen skills to survive and stop a shooter.

At Bay Pines, the VA really doesn’t have a place to set it up. 

The VA at Bay Pines paid more than $62,000 in 2013 for the device.

“It’s very important,” explained Lt. Thomas Horton of the Bay Pines Police Department.

Most of the time, the training simulator sits in boxes in a closet.

Why? When the VA renovated the police station, the room set aside for the simulator was built too small. So it really doesn’t have a place for it.

“I’m appalled by it,” said retired VA Police Lt. Rob O’Neill.

Lt. O’Neill says he argued against buying the shooting simulator. Why? The Miami VA offered its simulator.

“I think that money could’ve gone to veterans programs, medical equipment,” explained Lt. O’Neill.

Last month, the Bay Pines Police Department found a conference room and used the simulator. Prior to that, it sat in the closet for at least 12 months, where it is sitting now.

If you have something that you think should be investigated call or Target 8 Helpline at 1-800-338-0808.

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s