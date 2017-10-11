Crews finish rainbow crosswalk near Pulse nightclub where 49 died

Published:
Source: City of Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Crews have completed a rainbow-colored crosswalk near a gay nightclub in Florida where a gunman killed 49 people.

News outlets report that the crosswalk became reality early Wednesday. Thousands of people signed a petition asking the city of Orlando for a colorful memorial to the victims on the street just south of Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

The Florida Department of Transportation also approved the crosswalk.

Omar Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State during a three-hour standoff at the nightclub before he was killed in a shoot-out with police officers in June 2016. It was the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history until Oct. 1, when Stephen Paddock killed 58 people at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

