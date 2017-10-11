Couple missing after mysterious car fire at Venice home

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are searching for a couple after a car at their Venice home was discovered on fire. Earlier in the evening, police responded to a domestic call at the same address.

Around 2:30 on Wednesday morning, dispatchers received a call about a fire on Elaine Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found the engine of a car on fire in the driveway with a pile of clothes nearby that was also on fire.

The fire did not spread to the house. However, the eves hanging over the garage did melt.

Right now, police are trying to find the couple who lives at the home. When firefighters arrived, no one was inside the house.

K9 officers are searching on the ground and a helicopter is searching from the air.

They’re also trying to determine if a domestic call police responded to at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday is related to the fire.

Because of the chain of events that happened, investigators have reason to believe that the two are connected. The state fire marshal is on the way to the scene.

