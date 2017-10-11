Clean the world

There is an organization started in a garage in Orlando back in 2009 called Clean the World, and it’s mission is to collect and recycle that soap and those hygiene products discarded every day by the hospitality industry.

Founder Shawn Seipler joins us to talk about it.

Clean the World mission: collect and recycle soap and hygiene products discarded every day by the hospitality industry and other sectors that generate environmental waste.
Through the distribution of these and other donated products to impoverished people, prevent millions of hygiene-related deaths each year, reduce the morbidity rate for hygiene-related illnesses, and encourage vigorous childhood development.
In 2009, Shawn Seipler started clean the world in a one-car garage in Orlando, Fla. as a VP for a technology company, Seipler spent about 150 nights a year in hotel rooms. He began to wonder what happened to all those little bars of soap after he checked out of a hotel. He found out they were simply thrown away. After learning that hand washing with soap could potentially prevent the deaths of millions of children every year – Seipler launched clean the world to recycle soap and save lives.

 

