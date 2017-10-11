Busch Gardens Tampa Bay offering free admission to first responders

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is offering first responders an awesome discount to thank them for their service.

From October 11th to November 24th, first responders will receive free admission to Busch Gardens, and four discounted tickets for friends and family at 50% off the regular ticket price.

“A first responder’s mission is to selflessly protect us each day, and this special offer is a small way to show our appreciation of their dedication to the communities they call home,” said Stewart Clark, president and general manager of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Qualifying first responders include:

  • All Florida fire rescue first responders
  • Florida emergency medical services employees (EMT/EMS)
  • 911 dispatchers
  • All Florida police and sheriff officers
  • Florida Highway Patrol
  • Florida Department of Corrections
  • Florida Department of Law Enforcement
  • Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission field officers
  • Florida Forest Service Forest Rangers
  • Florida Park Service law enforcement
  • Department of Homeland Security law enforcement agents
  • Florida Department of Environmental Protection law enforcement

Qualifying first responders should visit buschgardenstampa.com for more information and register using the ID.me verification system. 911 operators must take advantage of the First Responder offer at the front gate. Tickets must be used by November 24th. Restrictions apply.

Members of the United States military and the National Guard can take advantage of the Waves of Honor® program, which provides free admission to the SeaWorld® and Busch Gardens® parks, and Sesame Place® for active members of U.S. armed forces and as many as three direct dependents per service member.

