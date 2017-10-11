Brandon salon holding ‘haircut-a-thon’ to raise money for families Puerto Rico

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – A local salon is holding a “haircut-a-thon” to raise money for Puerto Rico on Sunday.

The staff of Le Salon Rouge is hosting the event, along with a bake sale.

The minimum suggested donation for a haircut is $10 and 100 percent of money raised will go directly to families in Puerto Rico.

“You wanna do something,” said salon owner Nicole Champagne. “You never know what to do, and this is the way we give back. If everyone does a tiny bit, this island will come back.”

The salon has done fundraisers like this before. The staff raised $6,000 for victims of Hurricane Katrina.

The salon also hopes to have vendors available who will be donating a portion of sales as well.

Le Salon Rouge is located at 113 East Brandon Boulevard. You can reach them by calling 813-643-3690 or by logging on to Facebook.

