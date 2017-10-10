WATCH: Girl’s surprise reaction to adoption news caught on tape

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (WFLA) — An 11-year-old girl in Utah was caught on camera learning that she was officially adopted.

According to CNN, the news caught her off guard and her reaction is priceless.

The video has gone viral, being viewed thousands of times online since the glorious day.

The girl, Tannah, hopes people watch this and remember that if you wish for something long enough — it may just come true.

Watch the full video above.

