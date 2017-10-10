Unofficial results of Hillsborough County special primary election, Mayor of Temple Terrace, state representative

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections has posted the unofficial results of today’s special election.

All precincts have been reported, as well as early voting and vote by mail.

Mayor, City of Temple Terrace

David Ganessingh: 18.16% (477 votes)

Mel Jurado: 72.48% (1,904 votes)

Linda Ormsbee: 9.36% (246 votes)

State Representative, District 58

Yvonne Fry: 45.11% (2,984 votes)

Lawrence McClure: 54.89% (3,631 votes)

The Canvassing Board will meet on October 13 to review provisional ballots and on October 20 to certify the official results of the election.

