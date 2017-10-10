Tiki bar battle in the Tampa Bay area, owners claim the other bar owners are trying to shut them down

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A battle between two waterfront bars is brewing in the Tampa Bay area.

Owners of Tiki Bay Island say they want to bring more tourists to the area, while owners at The Getaway claim drunk customers from the tiki bar are trouble.

For the two bars located on Gandy Boulevard, it’s the perfect location.

The Getaway sits on the sand, while Tiki Bay Island is a floating dock in the mangroves.

Being neighbors hasn’t been easy.

Tiki Bay Island is new and the owners claim someone at The Getaway has filed several complaints against them.

“Only thing I can assume is she thought maybe we’re going to try to take some of her business. Like I said, even if she didn’t exist, we would have still been building here no matter what,” said James Wester, co-owner of Tiki Bay Island.

Wester claims numerous agents with different departments have shown up in the last six months unexpectedly.

“Sheriff’s office, ATF, EPA, Florida Fish and Wildlife,” said Wester.

He said it’s unclear why.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office confirms deputies responded to a complaint by a manager at The Getaway on July 2.

In the report, the manager claimed there were rowdy patrons on the tiki bar shuttle disturbing their customers.

News Channel 8 reached out to the owners of The Getaway who agreed to meet with us, but at the last minute cancelled the interview.

Over the phone, the owner eluded to a license concern.

Wester said they want to go about their business and share the Bay.

“We thought this would be a cool relationship to work together and now all of a sudden they want to take us out,” said Wester.

