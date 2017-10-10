Theme announced for 2018 Florida Strawberry Festival

By Published:

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The theme for the 2018 Florida Strawberry Festival is “Building New Memories.”

A new theme is created every year for the festival to offer guests a glimpse of the experience they can expect at the 11-day event.

“Yes, it points to the new entertainment venue we’ve constructed,” said President Paul Davis. “But most of all, we want our guests to know we’re in the business of continuously making new and better memories for families.”

The 2018 festival is the 83rd annual event.

