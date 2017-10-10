From an award-winning writer on the hit TV series Orange is the New Black comes one of America’s hottest new plays. Jay “The Sport” Jackson wants nothing more than to prove he’s the best boxer in the world. However in the Jim Crow era, his chances are as good as knocked out. When a boxing promoter hatches a plan for “the fight of the century,” The Sport just might land a place in the ring with the reigning white heavyweight champion. But is the country ready for this face off? Through the sights and sounds of the early 20th century boxing circuit, THE ROYALE packs a punch that will leave you breathless.

