Should Manatee County students need permission to protest?

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The question about a student’s right to protest is being debated in Manatee County right now. Should they be required to have parental consent before they take a knee?  Or should students be allowed to do so on their own?

There are some students who claim that their First Amendment rights are not being recognized in Manatee County. Right now, state statute requires that students stand during the Pledge of Allegiance or the national anthem.

If they wish to opt out by sitting down or taking a knee, they are required to get their parents’ permission if they are under the age of 18.

A group of students in Manatee County are currently protesting that policy in front of the school board.

One of the leaders of this protest is 14-year-old Mercury Davis who tells News Channel 8 he wants his voice heard.

“We should be able to peacefully protest. What if I do not share the same opinions as my parents?” Mercury told us. “Why do I need my parents permission when it is my right to protest?”

School leaders maintain that they support the state statute. They tell us the parental permission aspect of the statute fosters a dialogue between the parent and child on the subject.

“We believe this sparks a conversation for students and their parents. This is a serious issue,” said Manatee Schools spokesman Michael Barber.

School leaders tell us they do not currently have any plans to amend the policy. However, they are willing to listen to students’ concerns and opinions on the matter.

