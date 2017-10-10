School bus blunder: Hillsborough 6-year-old with special needs dropped off at busy intersection

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Instead of going to her after school care like usual, someone from Colson Elementary put a six-year-old with special needs on a school bus.

It’s certainly a situation no parent ever wants to be in. That’s why a Hillsborough County mother wants someone to be held accountable.

Sheila Gooden described what happened when she went to pick up her daughter.

“The lady said, ‘Janice is out for the day.’ I said, ‘no ma’am,'” Gooden said.

A wave of fear came over her when she was later told her daughter was put on a school bus and sent home.

“You made a six-year-old get on a bus by herself? Are you serious?” Gooden said her first response was.

Gooden says Janice has always attended after-school care while at Colson Elementary.

“She’s not supposed to get on a bus! So, why would you make her get on a bus?”

Gooden also told us the people she spoke with at the school weren’t at all, in her opinion, sympathetic.

“That’s when a lady came out and said ‘you need to calm down. Have a seat.’ You don’t tell me to calm down and have a seat. My child is missing,” she said.

Meanwhile, six-year-old Janice was being dropped off at this busy intersection without an adult there to guide her home. S

“I walking by myself….and walking with my friend,” Janice told us.

A neighbor, a substitute teacher, recognized Janice and made sure she got home safely.

