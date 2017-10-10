Sarasota County Fire Department on scene of possible electrocution

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Fire Department is on scene of a possible electrocution on Tuesday.

The incident happened at Lorraine Road and Fruitville Road.

A scissor lift truck is fully engulfed in flames.

One person was involved in the incident.

Stay with WFLA.com as more information becomes available on this story.

SCFD on scene of electrocution at Lorraine Rd and Fruitville Rd. Scissor lift truck fully engulfed. 1 patient. Please avoid the area. — SCG Emergency Svcs (@scgovEOC) October 10, 2017

