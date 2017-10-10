Police fatally shoot woman who ran over officer in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A 22-year-old woman was shot and killed by police over the weekend after running over a police officer in Miami Beach.

Police say 22-year-old Cariann Hithon was speeding and hit two cars Sunday night. When she was leaving the scene, she apparently hit another car.

According to our NBC affiliate in the area, several people then surrounded Hithon’s car and told her to get out. When police arrived and asked her to get out of the car, officials say she hit the accelerator and ran over an officer.

Other officers then fired several shots at her car, hitting Hithon.

Both the officer and Hithon were taken to a nearby hospital. Hithon was later pronounced dead. The officer has been released.

Family members tell our NBC affiliate that Hithon was from Maryland and was in South Florida to celebrate her 22nd birthday.

She was a political science and philosophy student at Temple University.

