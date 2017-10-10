New waterfront restaurant coming to Tampa’s Harbor Island

News Channel 8 Today Anchor Gayle Guyardo By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The push to make Downtown Tampa more of a “live, work, play” city is getting another big boost.

In the coming weeks, American Social will open its doors, bringing jobs and more visitors to Tampa’s Harbor Island.

The upscale sports bar has locations in Fort Lauderdale and Miami’s Brickell district, and now two local brothers are bringing the restaurant bar concept home to Tampa Bay.

“My brother and I did grow up here in the Tampa Bay area, and it’s exciting we get to bring a concept from a company we’ve worked for back to Tampa Bay.  This is very exciting and special to us,” said Adam Perhosky.

American Social will take up 14,000 square feet of waterfront space on Harbor Island that used to be a call center.

It will feature indoor and outdoor dining and bars, a private event space, and will serve up craft cocktails, and beer alongside its signature dishes.

“We do source a lot of from the local Tampa Bay area. We specialize in American comfort food.  So, we have mac n’ cheese, burgers, steaks and of course our smoked wingsk,” said Lamont Moir.

American Social’s bourbon smoked wings just won the People’s Choice award at a huge tailgate cook-off in downtown Tampa, even though the restaurant hasn’t opened its doors. It’s a wing recipe that will surely help the new restaurant take flight in Tampa Bay.

American Social on Facebook

Follow Gayle Guyardo on Facebook

 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s