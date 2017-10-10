Lowe’s hiring more than 200 this week at Tampa Bay job fairs

TAMPA (WFLA) – Lowe’s is hiring in Florida. The company is looking for 200 employees in the Tampa Bay area and 3,000 employees across the state.

That includes seasonal, part-time and full-time workers to help communities recover from Hurricane Irma.

The job fairs take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.

Lowe’s will hold open interviews and offer positions on the spot to qualified candidates. The roles include cashiers, loaders, customer service associates, delivery drivers and sales specialists in flooring, millwork, lawn and garden, appliances and pro services.

Candidates attending the job fairs can apply for roles at 16 area stores. Job seekers also can learn more and apply for open positions at Lowes.com/Irma.

The Lowe’s stores hosting hiring events are:

Pinellas Park: 7301 Park Blvd N, Pinellas Park, Fla. 33781

Applicants interested in positions at St. Petersburg and Largo stores also apply here

Applicants interested in positions at Port Richey store also apply here

Applicants interested in positions at Clearwater and Oldsmar stores also apply here

Applicants interested in positions at Tampa Palms store also apply here

Applicants interested in positions at E. Brandon and Riverview stores also apply here

Applicants interested in positions at N. Tampa and S. Tampa stores also apply here

Candidates should bring their Social Security card and a government-issued photo identification such as a driver’s license. Lowe’s part-time and full-time positions offer competitive pay, comprehensive benefits and a 10 percent employee discount.