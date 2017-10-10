Keys face housing crisis in Irma’s wake

WESH Published:

(WESH) – The Florida Keys are facing a housing crisis on their road to recovery after Hurricane Irma.

Driving through the islands on the Overseas Highway, the most noticeable issue is the debris. Massive piles of appliances, furniture, mattresses and other belongings line the streets.

Beyond the debris, the bigger issue is finding affordable housing.

“There’s nowhere for people to go,” says Brian MacDonald, a resident in Big Pine Key, one of the hardest hit areas.

Officials from the Red Cross estimate long-term housing is the biggest challenge facing the Florida Keys.

“The emergency evacuation shelters are done,” said Leo Pratt, Red Cross District Director. “We’re at a point now where we need to know what transitional housing looks like. And that’s the unanswered question.”

Click here to read more. 

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON —

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s