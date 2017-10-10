Keys face housing crisis in Irma’s wake

(WESH) – The Florida Keys are facing a housing crisis on their road to recovery after Hurricane Irma.

Driving through the islands on the Overseas Highway, the most noticeable issue is the debris. Massive piles of appliances, furniture, mattresses and other belongings line the streets.

Beyond the debris, the bigger issue is finding affordable housing.

“There’s nowhere for people to go,” says Brian MacDonald, a resident in Big Pine Key, one of the hardest hit areas.

Officials from the Red Cross estimate long-term housing is the biggest challenge facing the Florida Keys.

“The emergency evacuation shelters are done,” said Leo Pratt, Red Cross District Director. “We’re at a point now where we need to know what transitional housing looks like. And that’s the unanswered question.”

