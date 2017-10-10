Humorist James Judd

Monologuist, humorist and storytelling expert James Judd, headliner of NPR‘s Snap Judgment Live! tour, has accidentally ended up in a whorehouse in China while working as a banned journalist, singlehandedly ruined more than a half dozen good jobs (and counting) in industries ranging from journalism to law, and is a former patient—and current pen pal—of sham Manhattan dermatologist turned Attica prisoner Dean Faiello.

Judd is also is a writer and performer whose comic, autobiographic tales crowd the Snap Judgment Live! stage with hilarious characters and situations. At these shows, Judd regularly performs “the closer” (meaning the finale) in the series’ sold-out performances for audiences upwards of 3,000 people. And 2.5 million listeners download the Snap Judgment podcast monthly.

Often compared to David Sedaris and Oscar Wilde, Judd connects with audiences as he shares stories classified as “spectacular public embarrassments and utter failures.” However humiliating, they affirm that part of being human is telling the stories that have happened to us, emphasizing that even in the face of failure, it’s getting up and moving forward that matters.

The Washington Post says of his performances, “Judd’s conversation style is loud, lightning fast and nonstop — he doesn’t seem to need to breathe as much as a typical human — and the result is a constantly engaging pileup of quips. It can take a few moments for a joke to register, but by then Judd has unfurled a few more laugh-worthy lines. One of Judd’s biggest assets is his delivery, which rarely feels rehearsed, as if he’s simply recounting these absorbing personal anecdotes over dinner. And his talents extend to physical humor, whether he’s imitating a shark or mimicking an oafish boat captain.”

And even more than this, Judd believes everyone can benefit from learning to tell a meaningful story – no matter what part of your life – on the job, out socially with friends or talking to family. Building intimacy with an audience of a single person to a crowd, and imparting information is so much easier through storytelling. He frequently holds seminars for business companies and other organizations about how to incorporate storytelling to enrich work and life.

In 2012, Judd’s story of battling a shark in open water was named Snap Judgment’s Most Hilarious Story. Watch it on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ww7-1dtaGB0

A former member of the Los Angeles based improv group—and Saturday Night Live training ground—The Groundlings, James Judd worked the stand-up circuit until age 30, when he decided to go to law school to become a criminal defense attorney. (He’s still licensed in New Hampshire.) An epiphany as an underprepared law student making his debut in criminal court—detailed in his story The Defense Rests—propelled him back to comedy, where he opted for autobiographic storytelling, instead of stand-up, for a more theatrical and satisfying experience for both himself and his audience. He was born in New Jersey, lived in Manhattan for many years and has recently relocated to Miami, Florida.

The concept of the stories, which are set to music, was first developed for a Toronto Fringe appearance in 2003, and various incarnations have been performed to rave reviews at Fringe Festivals throughout Canada and the U.S., more than a dozen times since.

Judd performed in Snap Judgment’s live, filmed recording at The Power Center at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, as well as in Snap Judgment LIVE! at the 4,000-­seat Nokia Theater in Los Angeles. He is also the author of the book, “Now I Know: Essays and Monologues.” He frequently holds storytelling workshops for companies and individuals interested in upping their storytelling skills, most recently at Miami’s Soho House.

Judd was recently the New York All For One Theater Festival Artist in Residence, where he developed his 75-minute autobiographical play Killer Quack. The piece details the true story of his involvement with Dean Faiello, an infamous con man who posed as a dermatologist in Manhattan and was dubbed by The New York Post as “The Killer Quack in the Concrete Coffin Case.” Faiello made tabloid headlines when it was discovered that he’d killed one of his patients, buried her in a garage, and fled to Costa Rica. Judd, looking to have a tattoo removed, became his patient, and is now his prison confidant. Debuting in November 2013, Killer Quack has since been performed in various U.S. cities as well as in Toronto.

DC Metro Theater Arts called Judd’s Killer Quack, “One of those rare moments in the theatre that moves the audience along the spectrum of emotion … the beauty of the work that Judd has composed, or rather lived through and repurposed into this evening of storytelling, is that he spends time in the grey areas of emotions, where humor and drama coincide, and where self-awareness and uncertainty overlap.”

As a comedian and comedy writer, James has worked on many entertainment projects, including television appearances on Star Search and Evening at the Improv. His critically acclaimed, award-winning, one-man, autobiographical play 7SINS has been produced more than two dozen times in North America and internationally.

Other productions include Funny Stories, Funny Stories 2, Starf***ers, and Breathe Normally. Judd’s production, A Minor Midcareer Retrospective, was produced at the 2016 London Fringe Festival, the 2015 Midtown International Theater Festival (New York City), and Toronto’s SoulO Theatre Festival. Judd’s The Now I Know Show based on his recent book, played Williamsport, PA, Saugatuck MI, and Jersey City, NJ earlier this year.

More information is at jamesbjudd.com.