Hospital administrator discovers own heart problem when overseeing clinic trial

(WFLA) – Sometimes heart problems disguise themselves as something else.
As luck would have it, one local hospital administrator discovered his heart problem thanks to a clinical trial he was overseeing.
Stacie Schaible shares Peter Kennedy’s lucky discovery.
Follow Stacie on Facebook
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON —
- Tampa pharmacist arrested for sexually battering woman he met on Tinder
- Chasing a ghost: Sisters’ DNA offers clue into sibling’s murder mystery in Tampa
- Longboat Key police: Vacation rental home secretly recorded guests
- Police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Tampa
- Manatee County students to ask school board for permission to kneel during anthem
- Oreo offers $50K for correctly guessing mystery flavor