Hillsborough sheriff’s office incinerates 880 pounds of marijuana

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Growhouse Unit destroyed 880 pounds of marijuana on Tuesday.

The drug was incinerated at the McKay Bay Refuse-To-Energy Facility in Tampa.

So far in 2017, the unit has raided 53 houses growing illegal, indoor marijuana.

The unit has seized more than two tons of marijuana with a street value of more than $7 million.

