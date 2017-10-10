WATCH LIVE: Hillsborough schools unveil proposed bell time changes

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Public Schools will be releasing the proposed bell schedule for the next school year on Tuesday.

The new proposed schedule for the 2018-2019 will be introduced at 11:30 a.m. in the school board auditorium.

In a recent survey, nearly 57,000 families got to choose what bell schedule they would prefer.

The schedule that will be proposed Tuesday will be based on the option that most people preferred.

The school board is then scheduled to vote on the proposed schedule on October 17.

