Hillsborough deputy jumps into retention pond to save boy with autism

By Published:

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputy jumped into a pond to save a child with autism on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the area of Apollo Beach Boulevard and Dickman Drive in reference to a missing, endangered child.

Zachary Durante, 9, walked away from home through an unlocked front door.

Deputies were circulating the area when Deputy Taveras saw Durante in a retention pond nearby.

Deputy Taveras jumped into the pond in full uniform and pulled the child to safety.

Thanks to the deputy’s quick action, Durante is safe and has been reunited by his family.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON —

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s