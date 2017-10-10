Hillsborough deputy jumps into retention pond to save boy with autism

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputy jumped into a pond to save a child with autism on Tuesday.
Deputies responded to the area of Apollo Beach Boulevard and Dickman Drive in reference to a missing, endangered child.
Zachary Durante, 9, walked away from home through an unlocked front door.
Deputies were circulating the area when Deputy Taveras saw Durante in a retention pond nearby.
Deputy Taveras jumped into the pond in full uniform and pulled the child to safety.
Thanks to the deputy’s quick action, Durante is safe and has been reunited by his family.
