Hillsborough County nurse accused of using dead person’s identity to get prescription drugs

By Published:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hillsborough County nurse is accused of using a dead person’s identity to get prescription drugs.

Christina Baker, 52, is accused of using obtaining a drug by fraud and fraudulent use of a deceased person’s information.

Baker is a nurse at “Miracles In Motion,” an agency in Temple Terrace that works with people with intellectual disabilities.

According to an arrest warrant, Baker obtained 30 Metolazone tablets in a different patient’s name.

The warrant states the patient died in September 2015.

The fraudulent prescription was phoned in to the pharmacy using the name and DEA number of Dr. Robert Sheppard.

Dr. Sheppard provided authorities a sworn affidavit that he did not write or authorize the prescriptions in two different names for the past two years.

Baker’s actions had been captured on video surveillance at the pharmacy.

She was identified by her driver’s license and taken into custody.

