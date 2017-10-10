Fly from Tampa for under $100 during Southwest 72-hour sale

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Want to get away? There are some cheap tickets from Tampa, but you better grab them fast.

Starting today through Thursday, you can get a flight out of Tampa for under $100 on Southwest Airlines.

One-way sale fares for domestic and international flights are $72, $79, $89, $99 and $129.

From Tampa, just $72 will get you a one-way ticket to Washington D.C. $79 will get you to New Orleans, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Baltimore and Birmingham. And just $89 will fly you to Havana, Cuba.

For $99, you can head to the Midwest with stops in Columbus, Indianapolis, Louisville, Milwaukee, Memphis, Pittsburgh, Raleigh and St. Louis. $99 will also get you a trip San Juan Puerto Rico.

There are also flights available to Denver and Kansas City for $129 per one way ticket.

The non-stop flight can only be used on certain dates and includes restrictions on travel on Fridays and Sundays.

Travel in the U.S. is valid from October 31 to December 19, and January 3 to February 14.

Tickets for those traveling to or from San Juan, Puerto Rico or other international travel vary. Please be sure to read about restrictions here.

You only have until 11:59pm Thursday, October 12th, to purchase your discounted tickets.

Click here to check out all the available flights.